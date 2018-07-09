LANCE KING - Former PYRAMAZE, BALANCE OF POWER Singer Announces Upcoming ReProgram Album; Video Trailers Streaming

Lance King, known as the former voice of Pyramaze, Balance Of Power, Avian and Gemini, has announced his new album, ReProgram, coming soon.

He has also released two promo videos. These initial video trailers illuminate the album theme narrated with a killer voice over by "The Movie Trailer Guy" with a cyberpunk / sci-fi cinematic feel this album has.

Now calling his style "celestial metal", Lance challenges the very fabric of who we are as humans with ReProgram. Lance returns with bombast on the new album, once again calling on the talents of musician friends and the amazing talents of co-producer Jacob Hansen.

Musicians featured on ReProgram include:

Kim Olesen - (Anubis Gate)

Markus Sigfridsson - (Darkwater/Harmony)

Matt Hodsdon - (Chaos Frame)

Rich Hinks - (Annihilator/Aeon Zen)

Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze/Anubis Gate)

Fred Columbo (Spheric Universe Experience)

Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen)

Jakob Riis (L Wood Joy)

Lance has set up a PledgeMusic page to crowdfund his first full length music video ever! Pre-order exclusive limited bundles and get access to all updates on PledgeMusic here. You can get a free song downloads here.