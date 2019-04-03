LANCE KING - Former PYRAMAZE, BALANCE OF POWER Singer Debuts Immersive Video For "Reaction Formation"

Legendary singer Lance King, original voice behind Pyramaze, Avian, Balance Of Power and Gemini, has released a new video, "Reaction Formation", from his second solo album, ReProgram, released last week via his own Nightmare Records.

With "Reaction Formation", Lance King has delivered a visually-immersive video that perfectly complements his powerful progressive metal style and thought-provoking lyrics.

King says of the song's video and message: "It's an animated visual upload, representing the idea that people often do the opposite of what they truly want because of their fear of others' reactions, which is a learned coping mechanism that many don't realize they have. It generally manifests from very judgmental elders growing up, programming a person's desire for others constant approval. Wearing this mask. does not allow a person to be authentic, even to themselves. It puts them on a repetitious cycle that will sabotage their dreams and relationships and ultimately their joys in life, resulting many times in depression and a fatalistic perception of the world. The single most powerful thing you can do is unlearn the limiting beliefs you have accepted as truths in your youth. This frees you from the chains that bind, the chains of the subconscious mind."

ReProgram was co-produced by Lance King and renowned producer/guitarist Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Evergrey, Epica, Amaranthe). The album features an array of established co-writers and talented featured performers, including Kim Olesen (Anubis Gate), Markus Sigfridsson (Darkwater/Harmony), Matt Hodsdon (Chaos Frame), Rich Hinks (Annihilator/Aeon Zen), Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze/Anubis Gate), Fred Columbo (Spheric Universe Experience), Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), and Jakob Riis (L Wood Joy).

Lyrically, the album explores themes including societal ills and the subjective nature of truth. Lance dives further into the human psyche than any rock performer in recent memory and this intellectual but soul-centered approach sets Lance King apart from his peers in the global metal community. There is a constant dissonance in our lives, and ReProgram looks to find harmony in the dissonant world that we have created.

Tracklisting:

"ReProgram"

"Pointing Fingers"

"Stand Your Ground"

"Technology"

"Reaction Formation"

"Limitless"

"Wide Open"

"Chaotica"

"Spell Of Domestication"

"Perfect World"

"A Mind At War"

"Pointing Fingers" video:

"Limitless" lyric video:

Teasers: