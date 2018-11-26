LANCE KING Former PYRAMAZE, BALANCE OF POWER Singer Launches Lyric Video For New Song "Limitless"

Legendary progressive metal vocalist, Lance King (Pyramaze, Balance Of Power, Gemini, Avian), recently had an epiphany so powerful that it compelled him to create a new album titled ReProgram, due for release on February 15th. The first single, “Limitless”, debuts today.

“I remember it vividly,” said King. “The entire ReProgram album and all it was meant to be came to me in a flash, almost all at once, One minute I was watching the news, reading Facebook posts, exploring YouTube and thinking about how people are always at each other’s throats… and the next minute saying to myself, ‘It doesn’t have to be this way.’ In that split second, ReProgram was born. I quickly called some friends with the idea. They said they were in.”

The first single off ReProgram, “Limitless”, is the opening salvo in King’s newly declared war against succumbing to the fear, doubt, drama, despair, depression, and dearth of creativity that seems to have become the world around us. Written by Lance King and Markus Sigfridsson, “Limitless” paves the way for his listeners to find a better, more productive way ahead:

“I’ve gone rogue my focus better than ever

I can see clearly the goal in my mind…

Everyday I attack it relentlessly

from every angle I can foresee

Never fearing what it brings

Always focused on my dreams …”

Watch a lyric video for "Limitless" below:

Of course, given Lance King’s pedigree, and his famous musician friends, the song also features powerful, uplifting, and catchy music - only this time King has given the music born from this unique convergence of talent and inspiration a new name: celestial metal.

“I chose the phrase ‘celestial metal’ because I see my solo material different from anything I’ve done before,” King said. “This time, I believe the music came to us from outside of ourselves. From the heavens, the universe and the energies of intent being projected from everyone around us. I believe ReProgram is for everyone who wants to rise above, to be the best version of themselves, to truly live life.

What’s bigger than celestial? And what’s more powerful than metal?

King adds, "I set out to write happy metal songs thinking the world needs more happy music, especially 'heavy' happy music! But that isn't came out of us. The lyrics are moody and deal with the common struggle of being stuck in an unhappy life by our conditioning... but this programming can be changed! Reprogram is my story, but I believe it can become your story, too. I invite you to take this Celestial Metal journey with me…"

Musicians featured on ReProgram include:

Kim Olesen - (Anubis Gate)

Markus Sigfridsson - (Darkwater/Harmony)

Matt Hodsdon - (Chaos Frame)

Rich Hinks - (Annihilator/Aeon Zen)

Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze/Anubis Gate)

Fred Columbo (Spheric Universe Experience)

Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen)

Jakob Riis (L Wood Joy)

Pre-order exclusive limited bundles and get access to all updates on PledgeMusic here. You can get a free song downloads here.