LANCER Premier “Follow Azrael” Music Video

Swedish heavy metal quintet, Lancer, have released a video for “Follow Azrael”, a track from their new album, Mastery, out now via Nuclear Blast. The new clip can be found below.

The cover artwork for Mastery was created by Dimitar Nikolov (Ross The Boss, Majesty). The final layout was done by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head).

Tracklisting:



“Dead Raising Towers”

“Future Millennia”

“Mastery”

“Victims Of The Nile”

“Iscariot”

“Follow Azrael”

“Freedom Eaters”

“World Unknown”

“Widowmaker”

“Envy Of The Gods”

“The Wolf And The Kraken”

“Follow Azrael” video:

“Mastery” video:

“Iscariot” lyric video:

Track-By-Track #1:

Track-By-Track #2: