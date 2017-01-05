LANCER Release Video Trailer For Mastery Album And Tour With HAMMERFALL, GLORYHAMMER

Swedish heavy metal quintet, Lancer, will release their new album, Mastery, on January 13th via Nuclear Blast. A new trailer promoting the album and the band’s upcoming tour with HammerFall And Gloryhammer is streaming below.

The cover artwork for Mastery was created by Dimitar Nikolov (Ross The Boss, Majesty). The final layout was done by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head).

Tracklisting:



“Dead Raising Towers”

“Future Millennia”

“Mastery”

“Victims Of The Nile”

“Iscariot”

“Follow Azrael”

“Freedom Eaters”

“World Unknown”

“Widowmaker”

“Envy Of The Gods”

“The Wolf And The Kraken”

“Future Millennia”:

“Mastery” video:

“Iscariot” lyric video:

HammerFall, with support from Lancer and Gloryhammer, will embark on their European tour on January 12th in Bremen, Germany. A video trailer can be found below.

(Photo - Lancer Facebook)