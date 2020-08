Brazil's Landfall have released their new single, "Rush Hour'". Watch a lyric video for the song below. "Rush Hour" will be included on the band's upcoming debut album, The Turning Point, out on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl.

For those unfamiliar, Landfall is a new melodic rock band featuring former Auras singer Gui Oliver alongside drummer Felipe Souzza, guitarist Marcelo Gelbcke, and bassist Thiago Forbeci.