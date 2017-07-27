LARS ERIC MATTSON'S VISION - Till The End Of Time 20th Anniversary Reissue Due In August; “Surrender To Love” Lyric Video Streaming

July 27, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock riff notes rarities lars eric mattson's vision

LARS ERIC MATTSON'S VISION - Till The End Of Time 20th Anniversary Reissue Due In August; “Surrender To Love” Lyric Video Streaming

Lion Music are set to release a 20th anniversary remix of guitarist Lars Eric Mattson’s Till The End Of Time album. Lars Eric Mattsson’s Vision - Till The End Of Time will be relied on August 3rd and will be available  at Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby, Apple Music and other leading digital platforms.

A lyric video for “Surrender To Love” from the upcoming release can be found below.

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

Latest Reviews