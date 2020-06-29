LARS ERIC MATTSSON Launches Music Video For "Let Me Rock You" (2020 Version)

33 years after it's initial release, here is Lars Eric Mattsson with "Let Me Rock You" (2020 version). The track is aken from the album Take Me Home 1985-87.

Mattsson previously released a lyric video for "See The Stars", written and first recorded in 1983. The song is included on Lars Eric Mattsson's new reissue Hot And Able 1983-85; the single version is slightly different from the album version.