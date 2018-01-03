LARS ULRICH On METALLICA’s Commercial Success – “It Was Because We Had A Different Sound Than Most Of What Was Going On In California”

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was a guest on the Not My Job segment as part of NPR’s Peabody Award-winning show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! The Q&A session was taped last August in San Francisco, CA.

Asked what it was about Metallica and its sound that helped it become one of the biggest hard rock bands of all time, Ulrich said: "We were really inspired by what was going on in Europe (in the early ‘80s). So we took those European influences and kind of had a new sound. And so when you say, why did we end up becoming more well-known or whatever? It was because we had a different sound than most of what was going on in California and in the States at the time."

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour was the 5th highest grossing tour in 2017 according to Pollstar, netting 1.5 million tickets sold.