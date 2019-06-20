LARS ULRICH Reveals THE ROLLING STONES Helped Keep METALLICA Together With 2005 Support Shows

Speaking with UK-based publication The Sun, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that an offer to open for Rolling Stones in San Francisco in November 2005 played a major role in keeping the band together when things began to deteriorate starting in 2003.

Ulrich: "The Rolling Stones called us up and said, 'Come and play some shows with us in ­California,' and we sort of agreed you’re not going to say no to the Stones, so that was it. It gave us the way to start it back up again. Whether you’re a team in an office or a bunch of dudes in a rock and roll band, at some point people have to figure out how to get along and work as a team."

On June 11th, Metallica performed at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Pro-shot video of "Here Comes Revenge" from the night can be viewed below.

Metallica performs tonight (Thursday, June 20th) at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. The band's complete tour itinerary can be found here.