LARS ULRICH Talks METALLICA - "It's A Business, But We Try To Find The Right Balance" (Video)

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is featured in a new interview below with Tim Virgin at 97.9 The Loop. It was conducted prior to the band's June 18th show at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Ulrich looks back on Metallica's first time in Chicago in 1983 on the Kill 'Em All tour, and their repeated visits to the city. He also discusses the band's longevity, continuing to write new material at this stage of their career, and the job he would choose as a member of Metallica's crew.

According to Denmark’s DR, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has been awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog in his native country.

Ulrich received the honour, bestowed upon him by Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark, on May 26th.

According to the report (translated), Ulrich joins a distinguished group of previous honourees, including the adventurer and sailor Troels Kløvedal, film director Thomas Vinterberg, singer Anne Linnet and actors Sofie Gråbøl and Ghita Nørby, who have all received the Knight's Cross.

