LARS ULRICH Throws First Pitch At Sixth Annual METALLICA Night With The San Francisco Giants; Video

Last night, April 23rd, marked the sixth annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park with the San Francisco Giants. Members of the band were on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals. Watch Lars Ulrich throw the first pitch in this video from NBC Sports:

Kirk Hammett performs the US national anthem in the video below: Enter for the chance to win the one-of-a-kind guitar played by Kirk Hammett - and signed by Lars, Kirk and Robert of Metallica at the 2018 Metallica Night with the San Francisco Giants. Visit this location and by donating just $10 to the All Within My Hands Foundation, you will be entered to win! Entries are unlimited and the contest ends April 30th 2018 at 11:59 PM EDT.