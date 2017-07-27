LARS ULRICH To Host His METALLICA Bandmates On His It’s Electric Radio Show; Video Trailer Streaming

Lars Ulrich will host his Metallica bandmates on It's Electric, his online radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. The episodes were recorded in Canada earlier this month at various tour stops on the band's WorldWired North American tour and are unlike anything Metallica fans have ever heard before.

The series will kick off this Sunday, July 30th one day after the band rocks the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA and will feature discussions and playlists that have inspired the individual members of Metallica and emphasizes the personalities and dynamics of each of them.

The forthcoming episodes with the members of Metallica will air on the following dates:

Kirk Hammett - Sunday, July 30th

Robert Trujillo - Sunday, August 6th

James Hetfield - Sunday, August 13th

Launched on May 7th, It's Electric is an unscripted, unfiltered weekly window into the mind of Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Hear music that excites this great Dane, as well as chats with artists who inspire him... all wrapped in magnificently mindless banter! Since its launch in May the show has featured guests Iggy Pop, Rancid's Lars Frederiksen, Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows, Royal Blood, Kabul Dreams, Glastonbury Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis, Rolling Stone's Kory Grow, So What! Magazine Editor Steffan Chirazi, and more.

It's Electric airs every Sunday at 3 PM, PST with an encore every Monday at 3 AM, PST. Listen live at apple.co/beats1onair.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

29 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

+ With Gojira