Las Vegas Brutal Death Act CORDYCEPS Sign With Unique Leader Records
April 24, 2018, 33 minutes ago
Las Vegas, NV based brutal death metal act Cordyceps have signed with Unique Leader Records. The group, who blend the crushing heaviness of slam with jaw dropping technicality, has been described by Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad in his Obituarist column as "the new sound of terror" and "one of brutal death's most exciting new forces" will release their highly anticipated debut full length early next year. Having rapidly become one of the most highly regarded upcoming bands in the genre, Cordyceps are a very exciting addition to Unique Leader's legendary roster.
Cordyceps live:
May
10 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Deathfest
July
21 – Millvale, PA – Steel City Slam Fest
20-28 – New Standard Elite USA Domination Tour
26-28 – Chicago Domination Fest
Lineup:
Jose Lopez - Guitar
Rafael Gonzalez - Drums
Clayton Meade - Vocals
Robert Jarman - Bass
Adrian Cole - Guitar