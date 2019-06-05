LAST IN LINE Discuss "Electrified" In New 'Making A Song' Episode; Video

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - released their sophomore album, II, back in February via Frontiers Music Srl. In this new video, the band discuss the song "Electrified":

Order II on CD/LP/Digital, here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Black Out The Sun"

"Landslide"

"Gods And Tyrants"

"Year Of The Gun"

"Give Up The Ghost"

"The Unknown"

"Sword From The Stone"

"Electrified"

"Love And War"

"False Flag"

"The Light"

"Landslide" video:

"Black Out The Sun" video:

"Year Of The Gun" lyric video: