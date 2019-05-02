LAST IN LINE Drummer VINNY APPICE Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #43), featuring Last in Line (Dio, Black Sabbath) drummer Vinny Appice. He discusses Last In Line's latest release, II, the band's tour plans, as well as how the whole project started. Appice also takes listeners back to his days backing up John Lennon.

Check out the interview here.

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - released their sophomore album, II, on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. In this new video, the band discuss the single, "Year Of The Gun":

Order II on CD/LP/Digital, here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Black Out The Sun"

"Landslide"

"Gods And Tyrants"

"Year Of The Gun"

"Give Up The Ghost"

"The Unknown"

"Sword From The Stone"

"Electrified"

"Love And War"

"False Flag"

"The Light"

"Landslide" video:

"Black Out The Sun" video:

"Year Of The Gun" lyric video: