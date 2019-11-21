LAST IN LINE Looking For Label To Release Third Album

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell was recently interviewed on the Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged podcast. During the chat, which can be heard below, Campbell revealed that his Last In Line side project - with Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - is seeking a new home after issuing two albums (2016's Heavy Crown, and 2019's II) via Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl.

An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"We are gonna be looking for a new record label, so that's an exciting thing for us," said Campbell. "We've done a couple of records with Frontiers, and we did not renew our contract with them. So we're in negotiations with some major players, so that will be exciting for us — to do a new record and be on a new label and hopefully get more of a global reach. It's all part and parcel of hard work. We've been working very, very hard for the last few years with Last In Line, and it'll be nice to actually take it to the next level."

Questioned as to whether Last In Line had considered forming its own record label to release the band's future recordings, thereby ensuring they're compensated properly, Vivian answered: "It's not about the money. I mean, there's not a lot of money in records — even for a band like Def Leppard. There's very, very few people who sell a lot of records nowadays. Maybe if you're Adele or someone like that. It's more about getting music to people's ears. That's the hardest part — distributing music and promoting music. And that's the reason to go with an established label."

"We're in a very enterainment-heavy age, with three million television channels and the Internet and everyone's got a smartphone. Everyone kind of focuses on what is of interest to them, and the hardest thing is getting new music to people's ears and making people aware of it and actually getting your music to the kind of people who would wanna hear it. And that's promotion. It can be difficult, it can be challenging, and it's a constantly changing environment. New platforms come along every year or two, and you've gotta kind of adapt. The one thing that will never change is live music. I'm happy to say that's one thing that — you can't package it."

When asked about the forthcoming, as yet untitled, third album from Last In Line, Campbell offered the following: "I think we're getting very ambitious with our writing... I think we're stretching more. We're taking some chances; we're experimenting on some stuff. And Andy (Freeman - vocals) is such a flexible writer that he's able to write a melody across sometimes what are very unusual musical progressions. And riffy — more intricate. So we're definitely pushing ourselves. I'd say at this point, we probably have 80 or 90 percent of the music for the record. Obviously, Andy's gotta do a lot of work and write a lot of the melodies and lyrics, but he's very, very quick with that. We were hoping to start the record in January-February."