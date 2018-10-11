LAST IN LINE - New Album Complete, First Single Due In November

According to Def Leppard / former Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell during his weekly radio show on BBC Radio Ulster, his other band Last In Line has completed work on a new album which will be released next year. The first single is due out in November. More details will be revealed soon.

August 15th, 2018 marked the 33rd anniversary of the third Dio album, Sacred Heart, released in 1985. Campbell recently shared his memories of the record.

"I can't believe it's been 33 years since Sacred Heart was released," says Campbell. "To be honest, I don't have many happy memories from the making of this record. On both Holy Diver and Last In Line, there was a real sense of camaraderie in the band and everyone would hang out at the studio, even when we were done with our own parts, just because we were excited to hear every new development - we were all invested.

"On the first two albums I felt like we belonged to a team, but by the time we got to Sacred Heart things were different. Ronnie's mood had darkened considerably following his breakup with Wendy. Furthermore, it had become increasingly clear to me that Wendy (as Ronnie's manager) was determined to separate Ronnie from the band. She didn't see Dio as one creative unit. Ronnie knew better, but I suspect that in an effort to win back Wendy's love he was willing to bend to her whims. Thus began the beginning of the end for the original Dio band.

"When I separate my emotions from it and listen to the album solely on it's musical merit, there are many significant highlights, the title track being perhaps the most impressive. However, listening now after so many years, I can also hear the emergence of more keyboards in the songs and a more polished production - further steps away from the kinetic energy of the original band and the raw appeal of the earlier two albums."