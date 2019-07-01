LAST IN LINE To Begin Writing Next Album In “August And September”, Says VIVIAN CAMPBELL

In a new interview with Eonmusic, guitarist Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) spoke about when fans can expect Last In Line to begin writing for their third album.

Campbell revealed, “Well, up until September, I’ll be with Leppard between now and then, but Leppard have a residency in Las Vegas in August and September, and we in Last In Line are going to use that time – the days off when Leppard aren’t playing – we’re going to start writing the next album. We’ll just get a rehearsal room and go in and kick around some ideas, which is good in a lot of ways, because we’ll get a head start on the album, and it’s good for me that I don’t have days off on Las Vegas, because I couldn’t imagine that!”

The guitarist also talked about how busy he’s been these past few years and if ever takes any days off. “Not a lot, no, but I never realized until these last couple of years how much work it would be, so I do intend to try and schedule a little bit of time for myself next year. Having said that, I love my work, and I know if I wasn’t doing this, if all of a sudden it wasn’t here anymore, I’d really, really miss it, and it would really make me sad, so I try not to take it for granted, and I try and enjoy it all. I really believe in Last in Line, and I understand that to elevate a band and to move it forward, you’ve got to go out and do live shows. So, I’m invested in it, and I’m investing as much of my time as possible. But next year I will take a holiday,” he says.

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - released their sophomore album, II, back in February via Frontiers Music Srl.

