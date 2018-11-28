LAST IN LINE To Release Sophomore Album In February; "Landslide" Music Video Streaming

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - will release their sophomore album, II, on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. A music Video for the first single, "Landslide", can be found below.

Pre-order the new album here, or in various exclusive merch bundles via PledgeMusic.

Vivian, Vinny, Andrew, and Phil have been writing and recording their brand new studio album for the past two years and now are extremely excited to unleash their sonic assault. Produced by Last In Line and Jeff Pilson (Dokken, Foreigner), their sophomore album delivers 11 blistering songs that follow up the musical journey where their debut album, Heavy Crown, left off.

Since inception of the band in 2011 when the original Dio band consisting of Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice and Jimmy Bain rejoined forces along with esteemed vocalist Andrew Freeman to perform the classic Dio songs they originally wrote and recorded, the band has come a long way and taken a life of its own fueled by the support of the fans around the world.

Last In Line have overcome hardships with the unexpected passing of Jimmy Bain in 2016 and other various members changes, but have soldiered on along with renowned bassist Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne) and have built this band into a heavy contender today.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Black Out The Sun"

"Landslide"

"Gods And Tyrants"

"Year Of The Gun"

"Give Up The Ghost"

"The Unknown"

"Sword From The Stone"

"Electrified"

"Love And War"

"False Flag"

"The Light"

"Landslide" music video: