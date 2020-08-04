LAST TEMPTATION Ink Deal With GUNS N' ROSES Manager Doug Goldstein

Heavy rock band, Last Temptation, just signed with artist manager Doug Goldstein, and his Big FD International Entertainment company. Previously managing Guns N’ Roses, Doug Goldstein is set to take Last Temptation to a new level. By adding an individual such as Doug that knows the in and outs of the entertainment industry, Last Temptation is ready to dominate the scene.

Big FD International Entertainment and Doug are really excited to work with the band: “While searching the web, I came upon this phenomenal band, Last Temptation, and scoured the globe trying to find ANYONE who knew how to contact them! I’m so impressed with the music, as we all miss great rock n roll, with killer riffs. Having met the band, we collectively have decided to put our faith in one another, along with my longtime partner Jeff Nesvig, to bust our butts, to expose the talents of this band."

Last Temptation have quickly risen in the music scene, and have garnered a loyal fanbase around the world. Their high-octane performances have captivated audiences, and the ears of many rock aficionados.

Vocalist Butcho Vukovic and guitarist Peter Scheithauer are thrilled to work with Doug and everybody at Big FD. Butcho goes on to say: ”A band needs a great manager and team, to bring the best out of a career. We think we did hit a home run this time!”

Peter added: “I can’t wait to see what’s next in Last Temptation's adventure and I'm already excited to present the new songs, announce new shows and more exciting surprises for our fans.”

The band is currently working on their forthcoming album. Their previous self-titled album was highly acclaimed, and gave the world an introduction to the powerful and unique sound the band has. Last Temptation is set to be reckoned with for years to come.

(Photo - Benjamin Hincker - Photographie)