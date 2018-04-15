LAST UNION - Forthcoming "Taken" Single Featuring JAMES LABRIE And Unreleased Material Delayed Due To Label Negotiations

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union recently announced they plan to release their song "Taken" - featuring guest vocals by Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie - as a single this month. They have checked in with the following update:

"Ladies and gentlemen, back in January we said there were exciting things ahead for Last Union in 2018. It turns out that some great things are happening that we never planned on.

We were recently approached by a promotion & distribution company, as they are very interested in getting our music out to the world. Last Union is currently in negotiations with them and considering our options. That said, we are delaying the release of the “Taken” single in the interest of possibly having a bigger platform to launch it in the near future.

We will update you on the status of the band and the single by the end of April. Stay tuned..."

"Taken" single tracklist:

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"Taken" (James LaBrie solo version)

- rearranged acoustic song

- surprise track

Destined for big adventures, Last Union features guitarist Cristiano Tiberi and vocalist Elisa Scarpeccio. Most Beautiful Day also celebrates ex-Helloween / ex-Masterplan drummer Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence, and welcomes Symphony X bassist Mike LePond.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken" (featuring James LaBrie)

For information and updates on Last Union go to this location.