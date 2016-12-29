LAST UNION - New Album Featuring DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE On Four Songs Available

Italy's Last Union have released their new album, Most Beautiful Day, which features a collaboration with Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie on four songs.

Destined for big adventures, Last Union celebrates ex-Helloween Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence as one of the most respected drummers of all times, and welcomes none other than Symphony X bassist Mike LePond. Focusing on the band's composers, the spirited driving force of melodies of Cristiano Tiberi's elegant and aggressive guitars and Elisa Scarpeccio's distinctive voice.

"Hold on a second here, surprises keep coming! After the great success of the first two videos, 85k+ views on Facebook, here's the brand new one. Watch the video of the band's very first stage experience playing the album title-track. Enjoy!

Thanks for all the support and interest and we will of course keep on bringing you updates on everything. A big thank you for your quality work, passion, patience and trust."

Order the new album at this location.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (feat. James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (feat. James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (feat. James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken (feat. James LaBrie)

Go to this location to grab the tracks "President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie) and "The Best Of Magic". Check out the lyric video for "President Evil" below.

Last Union is:

Elisa Scarpeccio - vocals

Chris Tiberi - guitars

Mike LePond (Symphony X) - bass

Uli Kusch (ex-Helloween) - drums

For information and updates on Last Union go to this location.