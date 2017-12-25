LAST UNION Release Official Video For "Taken" Featuring Guest Vocals By DREAM THEATER Frontman JAMES LABRIE

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union has released the offcial video for "Taken" from their 2016 debut album, Most Beautiful Day. The track features a guest appearance by Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie, who trades off lead vocals with Last Union's Elisa Scarpeccio. Sadly, due to scheduling and geographical distances LaBrie does not appear in the video.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot, exclusive to BraveWords, can be viewed below.

Destined for big adventures, Last Union features guitarist Cristiano Tiberi's and vocalist and Elisa Scarpeccio. Most Beautiful Day also celebrates ex-Helloween / ex-Masterplan drummer Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence, and welcomes Symphony X bassist Mike LePond.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken" (featuring James LaBrie)

Check out the lyric video for "President Evil" below.

Last Union is:

Elisa Scarpeccio - vocals

Chris Tiberi - guitars

Mike LePond (Symphony X) - bass

Uli Kusch (ex-Helloween) - drums

For information and updates on Last Union go to this location.