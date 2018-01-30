LAST UNION To Release "Taken" Single Featuring DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE With Exclusive Bonus Material

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union have checked in with the following update:

"Hello Everyone! As promised, you will be hearing and seeing more from us this year, and we're happy to reveal that we'll release 'Taken' as an official single towards the end of February. We're currently preparing to go into the studio and record some exclusive material as a B-side. You won't be disappointed. Stay tuned for updates, coming soon..."

Behind-the-scenes photos from the "Taken" video shoot, exclusive to BraveWords, can be viewed below.

Destined for big adventures, Last Union features guitarist Cristiano Tiberi's and vocalist and Elisa Scarpeccio. Most Beautiful Day also celebrates ex-Helloween / ex-Masterplan drummer Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence, and welcomes Symphony X bassist Mike LePond.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken" (featuring James LaBrie)

Check out the lyric video for "President Evil" below.

Last Union is:

Elisa Scarpeccio - vocals

Cristiano Tiberi - guitars

Mike LePond (Symphony X) - bass

Uli Kusch (ex-Helloween) - drums

For information and updates on Last Union go to this location.