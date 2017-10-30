Late AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT May Have Died Of Heroin Overdose, Claims New Book

Jesse Fink’s new book, Bon: The Last Highway - The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black, will be available in November in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The book will be published in 2018 in France and Japan.

NEWS.com.au is reporting that, according to the book, the late AC/DC legend’s death may have involved a heroin overdose.

The book interviews Scott’s friends who allege the rocker was dabbling in the drug at the time of his death in London in February 1980, aged 33. While AC/DC always denied Scott’s use of class A drugs, two books have claimed he OD’d on heroin in Australia - first in 1975, then in 1976. On the night of his death - listed as ‘death by misadventure’ with ‘acute alcohol poisoning’ - Scott was in the company of known heroin addicts.

“Basically he had a third overdose and this time it got him, that’s the conclusion I come to,” Fink claimed.

Read more at NEWS.com.au.

The legend of the man known around the world simply as ‘Bon’ only grows with each passing year – in death the AC/DC icon has become a god to millions of people – but how much of his story is myth and how much of the real man do we know? There have been books that claim to tell his story. They haven’t even come close.

Jesse Fink, author of the critically acclaimed international bestseller The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, leaves no stone unturned for Bon: The Last Highway.

Three years in the making, this is the original, forensic, unflinching and masterful biography Bon Scott has so richly deserved and music fans around the world have been waiting for.

The book will also be released simultaneously in a number of languages - English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French and Japanese - with more editions to follow.

​Released by Penguin Random House (Australia and New Zealand), ECW Press (United States and Canada), Black & White Publishing ​(United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland), Le Castor Astral (France), Hannibal Verlag (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Disk Union (Japan) and Editora Saraiva (Brazil).

Pre-order options can be found at bonthelasthighway.com (North American Amazon widget below).

At the heart of Bon: The Last Highway is a special, and unlikely friendship between an Australian rock star and an alcoholic Texan troublemaker. Jesse Fink reveals its importance for the first time.

Leaving no stone unturned in a three-year journey that begins in Austin and ends in London, Fink takes the reader back to a legendary era for music that saw the relentless AC/DC machine achieve its commercial breakthrough but also threaten to come apart. With unprecedented access to Bon’s lovers, newly unearthed documents, and a trove of never-before-seen photos, Fink divulges startling new information about Bon’s last hours to solve the mystery of how he died.

Music fans around the world have been waiting for the original, forensic, unflinching, and masterful biography Bon Scott so richly deserves… and now, finally, it’s here.