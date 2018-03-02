Late AC/DC Vocalist BON SCOTT Honoured With Giant Sculpture In Australia

Melbourne will soon be home to a larger-than-life memorial in tribute to legendary former AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, reports Emmy Mack of Music Feeds.

The permanent sculpture will be erected in AC/DC Lane, exploding out of rock den Cherry Bar‘s exterior brick wall. It will stand a glorious three metres high, two metres wide and protrude 15cm.

The huge permanent tribute to Bon Scott, who died of alcohol poisoning in 1980, is set to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, March 6th at 11am local time.

Read more and view photos at this location.



