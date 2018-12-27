Late ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT's Stafford Springs Home To Be Repossessed

Hartford Courant is reporting that the Stafford Springs (Connecticut) home where late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert lived, and near where he was found dead, may soon be on the foreclosure market.

Attorneys for the bank that gave Herbert the initial $132,000 mortgage to buy 8 Satkowski Road are asking a judge to grant a strict foreclosure on the property and allow them to immediatley take possession of it. Herbert was found dead, face down in inches deep water at the edge of the pond on the property on October 16th. The State Police Eastern District Crime Squad is investigating his death as suspicious.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Herbert, 44, drowned, and called the manner of death “undetermined.” The manner of death is usually listed as homicide, suicide or accident, but state Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill said Herbert’s case will remain undetermined unless new information is developed.

State police sources said police are compiling a timeline of Herbert’s last 24 hours, reviewing his medical history and searching for people who may have been in contact with him on or before October 16,th when his body was found in Hydeville Pond. He had been reported missing by his wife, Elizabeth Herbert. The couple has lived in a home that borders the pond since 2014, town records show.

Read the full report at Hartford Courant.