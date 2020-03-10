Late CELTIC FROST Bassist MARTIN AIN, Former CORONER Drummer MARKY EDELMANN Featured On New TAR POND Project; "Please" Music Video Streaming

Tar Pond are a Swiss anti-supergroup formed by legends from the music and art world, established in 2015 by legendary Celtic Frost bassist Martin Ain (RIP), former Coroner drummer and lyricist Marky Edelmann, renowned scratchboard artist Thomas Ott, Swiss art world heavyweight A.C. Kupper, and Stefano Mauriello.

Their first offering, “Please”, is taken from the upcoming debut album, Protocol Of Constant Sadness, which will be released on March 20. Tar Pond are sonic doom and gloom, the soundtrack of brutality downright dripping with heaviness and framed by apocalyptic, Tom Waits-like vocals.

Watch a video for “Please” below, stream/download the track here.

“Please” is an epic, sullen piece, recorded and brought to life in true old-fashioned analogue spirit at New Sound Studios with the producer Tommy Vetterli (himself guitar legend of Coroner fame). The video was shot on 8mm film by Thomas and Marky during a trip through New Mexico, where Ott was on assignment to create a travel book for Louis Vuitton, and completed with help from the magic editing touch of Gion-Reto Killias. The cover artwork for the single was created by Thomas Ott.

The band comments: “After an endless and tragic odyssey, Tar Pond will finally release their debut album. For now we give you the single - “Please”. A story of a dying man who is ready to go, talking to death.“

Tar Pond will celebrate the album release in style with an exclusive performance taking place in Zurich’s porn cinema Kino Roland, on March 20. Tickets will be available on the door.

The debut album, Protocol Of Constant Sadness, will finally see the light of day after a multi-year hibernation. The album was originally written and recorded in 2016 and 2017, but just as the band were getting ready to unleash their bastard child onto the world, fate struck like a hammer and the tragic death of Martin Ain in October 2017 stopped them in their tracks. Tar Pond nearly split up at this point, but ultimately decided to carry on and release the songs, adding Monica Schori on bass to the line-up.

Protocol Of Constant Sadness is out on March 20 as an exclusive vinyl-only physical edition and on all digital services.

Tar Pond are:

Thomas Ott - vocals

Markus Edelmann - drums

Monica Schori - bass

Stefano Mauriello - guitar