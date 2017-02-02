Late DEEP PURPLE Keyboard Legend JON LORD Discusses Release Of Stormbringer Album; Rare 1974 Audio Interview Streaming

Streaming below is a very special interview with legendary Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord from 1974, discussing the release of the band’s new album - which at the time was titled Silence. It was to become Stormbringer.

In 1968, Jon Lord co-founded Deep Purple, and was regarded as the band’s leader until 1970. In July 2011, Lord was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After treatment in both England and in Israel, he passed away on July 16th, 2012 at the London Clinic after suffering from a pulmonary embolism.