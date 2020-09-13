Late DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist JON LORD Said That Their Legendary California Jam Performance Was “Massively Intimidating”

The Burn album was a huge success for Deep Purple in 1974, following on the back of Machine Head and Made In Japan. Mark 3, with new input from Glenn Hughes and David Coverdale proving themselves almost immediately with their incredible California Jam performance in Ontario, California, on April 6th, 1974

“David and I had a great relationship,” Hughes recalls.

“California Jam was an astonishing occasion,” the late Jon Lord remembered. “So many people… you get up on stage and see that many people (250,000!). It was massively intimidating. All I could do was play to front three rows.”