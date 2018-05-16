Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - Official Online Merchandise Store Now Open

The official Nick Menza online merchandise store is now open. Head here to pick up t-shirts, as well as a limited edition custom accessories bundle.

Nick Menza was the drummer for Megadeth from 1989 - 1998 and again in 2004, as well as one final return in 2014. On May 21st, 2016, Nick was performing with OHM at The Baked Potato in Studio City, CA, when three songs into the set he collapsed onstage. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Menza was 51.