Late MEGADETH Drummer Nick Menza's Cover Of METALLICA's "Creeping Death" Available For Free Download

Late drummer extraordinaire Nick Menza’s art, music and musings are coming on strong in 2017 - but fans can get in on the action early by signing up to Menza Jamz- where they can download for free Nick’s cover version of Metallica's “Creeping Death” / Creeping Deth 2.0 featuring James Lomenzo (bass) ex-Megadeth and guitarist/vocalist Davor Garasic from the Croatian thrash metal band Sufosia. This is first in series of songs recorded in the months before his tragic death in May 2016.

A special collection of Menza’s first and, sadly, only series of artwork was unveiled July 23rd, 2016, on which would have been his 52nd birthday. The collection is available through the art team and publisher SceneFour’s dedicated website, NickMenzaArt.com.

Into the New Year, casual and intimate drum-clinic footage of Nick will become available for fans. Directed and produced by author/filmmaker J. Marshall Craig, more than an hour of Nick’s drum lessons were recorded as part of the research into the book on Nick’s life, written by Craig.

MegaLife: Nick Menza – The Book will be published in October of 2017, having been delayed and drastically rewritten in light of Nick’s passing and, it will come as no surprise to fans, how poorly Nick was being treated by Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine and the brutal truth of why there was never a Megadeth reunion with the most-successful lineup of the thrash-metal band.

“Give yourself an early Christmas present,” Craig says, “and join menzajamz.com! Get in on some astounding musical performances by Nick for free. Fans who sign up will also be the first to be notified of the book’s exact release date.”

Fans who sign up will also be the first to hear of any established plans for a tribute concert to the late, great drummer in Los Angeles in 2017.

Menza was the longest-serving drummer for Megadeth and for the next ten years became associated with the band's "classic" and most profitable era.