Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza will be inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History on January 24th in Anaheim CA at the Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove - 12021 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove, CA.

"Nick was the beating heart of Megadeth," says Menza's manager Robert Bloger. "He was a huge part of the bands imagery, energy and power, with a very unique animated style of playing that fans latched onto."

"Nick Menza was an inspiration for both Megadeth fans, and metal drummers around the world," says Hall Of Heavy Metal History President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "It is a great honor to have Nick Inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History, and to have his legacy preserved in metal music forever."

The 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History inductees include:

Bill Ward, Lzzy Hale, Billy Sheehan, Carmine Appice, Anvil, Jordan Rudess, Riot, Metal Mike Chlasciak, Nick Menza, Munsey Ricci (President, Skateboard Marketing),

Exodus, Sammy Ash (COO Sam Ash Music), Elliott Rubinson (Owner, Dean Guitars, with Rubinson family accepting Induction).

The Hall Of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, those Iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring heavy metal fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Hall Of Heavy Metal History does an Annual Celebrity Benefit Gala in January, in Anaheim CA. The Hall also has does an Annual on-stage Induction Ceremony at Wacken, the world's largest heavy metal festival, for the "Global Metal Ambassador Artist Award." The Hall Of Heavy Metal History is part of the non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities), where celebrities, sports stars, law enforcement agencies, the United States Department of Defense, and major corporations join to help special needs children and wounded soldiers on a Global basis. D.A.D. and the Hall of Heavy Metal History also join with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

For tickets or more information, visit thehallofheavymetalhistory.org.