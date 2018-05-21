Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA’s Final Thrash Metal Recording Available For Free Download

The estate of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza In conjunction with the Croatian melodic thrash metal band Sufosia have released as what's known to be Menza's final thrash metal studio recording for the original song "Insolent Scum" via Bandcamp where fans can download it for free.

Nick’s musical relationship with Sufosia guitarist / vocalist Davor Garasic was announced in 2013. In 2014 Nick and Davor collaborated and released a series covers songs including the Megadeth classic “Holy Wars” two classic Metallica covers “Motorbreath", and “Creeping Death” with a guest appearance by fellow alumni bassist James LoMenzo recorded between 2013 / 2016 months before Menza's tragic death on May 21st, 2016.

Sufosia: “We are happy to have been recognized by a legend Nick Menza was. We're glad we had an opportunity to collaborate with him and to leave a mark. Even if it's only in a form of one original song! May he rest in peace!”

Davor: “Although my relationship with Nick was short, we became very close very fast. He was a type of person that would do everything to make people around him feel good and comfortable. It was a special kind of positive energy. Everyone who ever met him knows what I'm talking about. Especially people who played with him, he will never be forgotten.”

“Insolent Scum” is expected to be featured on Sufosia's 2nd album Blazing Energy, tentatively due sometime in July 2018 on yet to be announced label.

Two years ago today on May 21st, 2016 Nick collapsed on stage while playing his drums after suffering a massive heart attack during a concert with the progressive rock / fusion group OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. OHM is led by former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of natural causes. The cause of Menza's death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.