Late MEGADETH Drummer Nick Menza’s “Holy Wars” Cover Available For Free Download

The estate of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza In conjunction with the Croatian melodic thrash metal band Sufosia have released a cover of the Megdaeth classic “Holy Wars” via Menza Jamz where fans can download it for free.



This is the first series of un-released final recordings Nick recorded between 2013 / 2016 months before his tragic death in May 2016 - More of this series of covers / original songs are expected to be released this year.



Nick’s musical relationship with Sufosia guitarist / vocalist Davor Garasic was announced in 2013 when Menza was invited to lay down drum tracks for the un-released Sufosia song "Insolent Scum".

In 2014 Nick and Davor also collaborated and released two classic Metallica covers “Motorbreath", and “Creeping Death” with a guest appearance by fellow alumni bassist James LoMenzo.



Fans can get in on the action early by signing up at Menza Jamz to be notified about future releases.



Last May, Nick collapsed on stage while playing his drums and suffering a massive heart attack during a concert with the progressive rock/fusion group OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of natural causes. The cause of Menza's death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.



Nick's memoir, MegaLife: Nick Menza - The Book, by J. Marshall Craig will be published in October 2017, having been delayed and drastically rewritten in light of Nick's passing. According to a press release from Menza's manager Robert Bolger, the book will reveal "how poorly Nick was being treated by Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine and the brutal truth of why there was never a Megadeth reunion with the most successful lineup of the thrash metal band.

Menza was the longest-serving drummer for Megadeth and for the next ten years became associated with the band's "classic" and most profitable era.