Late METALLICA Bassist CLIFF BURTON's Sister Says Their Father RAY BURTON "Left Me Out Of The Will"; "My Dad Had Considerable Bitterness And Hatred Towards Me"

Connie Burton, the older sister of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, guests on the new Talk Toomey podcast to discuss all things Cliff.

"We go over his upbringing and when he was headbanging as a baby. Connie and I also discuss his time in Trauma, joining Metallica and his distain of fame and fortune. Connie lets us in on her thoughts about the circumstances that surrounded Cliff's passing and was it something bigger than just drawing an unlucky card? Connie was open and honest about her time with Cliff and was a great guest for the podcast."

On reconciling with her dad, the late Ray Burton, after 20 years, Connie reveals: "Yeah, we did at Cliff's birthday in 2019. And, and we didn't talk after that. And though it was just that one day, it was a very special day to me. It gave me closure to when my dad did die, and I'm not going to comment any further on my dad... it's very personal. So I'll just keep it to myself for the moment."

On who controls Cliff's estate now: "I don't, I don't have control. My dad left me out of the will. And my dad had considerable bitterness and hatred towards me. I was, you know... he was a nice guy to the rest of the world. But if you were Connie Burton, it was a whole different story. Okay, let's put it that way."





(Photo - Joe Pacella)