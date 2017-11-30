Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader LEMMY KILMISTER - Final Solo Performance On CHRIS DECLERCQ's "We Are The Ones" Single Available Tomorrow

The last solo song featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead will be released tomorrow, Friday, December 1st, via San Diego-based label Pacific Records. The song, titled “We Are The Ones”, by Chris Declercq features Lemmy on lead vocals and bass and was co written by Lemmy.

The single was recorded and co-produced by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, NOFX, Weezer) in 2014 at Paramount Studios and mixed by John Lousteau (Foo Fighters, The Used, Against Me) at Dave Grohl’s “Studio 606” in Los Angeles. The song also features Josh Freese on drums (Vandals, a Perfect Circle, Guns N’ Roses) and Chris Declercq on guitar. Award winning filmmaker and music producer Martin Guigui contributed production to the completion of the song and also directed a behind-the-scenes promotional video about Chris's journey and the making of the song, to be released in conjunction with the single.

Chris Declercq is a lead and rhythm guitar player, songwriter, producer and arranger currently working on his first solo album in Los Angeles featuring former members of Iron Maiden and Alice Cooper, as well as other well-known guest artists. Recognized for his extraordinary guitar skills, Chris has performed and worked over the years with a host of world-class musicians, including Lemmy. Originally from Switzerland, Chris followed his dreams by moving to Hollywood at age 18 to further his music career. Chris’s incredible journey landed him inside Lemmy’s favorite room at Paramount, where they gelled well to create “We Are The Ones”. While Lemmy only intended to sing lead vocals, he volunteered to play bass too, after hearing the first takes of the track.

Stay tuned for Chris’s Declercq’s “We Are The Ones”, available on iTunes, Spotify and all other digital music stores December 1st and also as a limited edition hard copy single exclusively with Pacific Records.