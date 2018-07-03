Late PANTERA / HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL - Final Resting Place Video Streaming

On June 30th, drummer Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah) was laid to rest next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother Carolyn at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, TX. Fans paid a visit to the location and uploaded the video below:

Dallas' CBS local news reported that thousands of fans gathered in Deep Ellum on Sunday (July 1st) to pay their respects to Vinnie Paul. The Vinnie Paul Celebration of Life at the Bomb Factory honoured the lifelong resident of Arlington. The atmosphere at the celebration is what Paul knew best - thousands of metal heads, dressed in black, fists in the air and screaming at full volume. It was only fitting that this is how fans celebrated his life and legacy.

“We’re not mourning Vinnie. Of course, the world is sad that he’s gone… but Vinnie’s memory will live on through his music,” said Guy Sykes, former Pantera tour manager.

Read the complete report here.

Single camera video of the entire Vinnie Paul - A Celebration Of Life event is available below.