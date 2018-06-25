Late PANTERA / HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL Reportedly "Suffered A Major Heart Attack"; Former Bandmates PHIL ANSLEMO, REX BROWN Pay Tribute

Vinnie Paul, co-founder of Pantera and currently a member of Hellyeah, passed away in his sleep on June 22nd. He was 54 years old.

According to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, sources who knew Vinnie say that he had suffered a major heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation of his cause of death.

TMZ are reporting that Vinnie's body has been turned over to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death, and after that he'll be flown back to his home state of Texas to be buried between his mom and brother Dimebag Darrell, who was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan show on December 8th, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, OH.

Meanwhile, Vinnie's former Pantera bandmate Phil Anselmo has issued a simple tribute, posting the following via Instagram:

A post shared by Philip H Anselmo (@philiphanselmo) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT



Pantera bassist Rex Brown took to Facebook, posting: "The last few days have been very difficult & painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings. Thank you for all the love that has been sent. A formal press release will be coming shortly. Rest In Peace Brother Vinnie!" Pantera's Facebook page posted the following on June 22nd: