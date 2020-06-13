Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART Narrates Short Film, Growth Rings

Growth Rings, co-written by Jeremy Bout (Edge Factor) and recorded by Neil Peart of Rush, one of the greatest drummers of all time, this short film honors the way in which music marks moments in our lives. Just as the life of a tree can be understood through it's growth rings, we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times. Growth Rings was created in collaboration with DW Drums.

Rush drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart, is being honoured with the naming of a pavilion in Port Dalhousie, the community in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, reports St. Catherines Standard.

St. Catharines city council made the name Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park official in a unanimous vote following public engagement earlier this year. More than 81 per cent of residents who voted online chose Neil Peart Pavilion over the name Lakeside Park Pavilion.

"The public voting on naming is obviously fairly conclusive," said Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson. "Neal Peart's been one of our most famous local individuals and a lot of his songs have local roots, including the namesake park."

Peart grew up in St. Catharines and went to elementary and high school in the city. He worked at the former midway in Port Dalhousie's Lakeside Park in the summer and wrote the Rush song, "Lakeside Park".

He is a member of the Order Of Canada and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in 2013.

Peart died January 7, 2020 at age 67 after a battle with brain cancer.