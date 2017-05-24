Late SOUNDGARDEN Frontman CHRIS CORNELL’s Remains Cremated; Gravesite Will Be Open To The Public After 3 PM Friday

The private funeral for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit last Thursday (May 18th), will be held on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Friday’s service, Cornell’s remains were cremated yesterday (Tuesday, May 23rd), as a small group of family and friends stood by including his brother Peter, his wife Vicki, and his friends Linda Ramone and singer J.D. King, according to TMZ.

After 3 PM local time on Friday, the public is welcome to visit the gravesite, after the private ceremony concludes, Cornell’s attorney told Variety. Information about larger public memorials was still undecided at press time.

At the time of his death, Cornell was 52 years of age. Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night, May 17th, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.