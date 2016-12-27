Late THIN LIZZY Singer PHIL LYNOTT’s Mother - “When I Lost Him, I Died For Five Years”

Philomena Lynott felt as if she had "died for five years" following the untimely death of her rock star son Phil, reports Irish Independent.

Philomena found closure in 1991 when she met the mother of three Stardust fire victims tending the tombstone of her deceased children. "That was the day I stopped grieving for Phil," she said.

Thin Lizzy star Phil Lynott died aged 36 from septicaemia as a result of heroin addiction on January 4th, 1986. His mother, now 86 years old, had lost all interest in life until she met the brave mother cleaning the tombstone of her three children.

"When I lost him, I died for five years. It was like I just lay down for five years. I went down to six stone. All I was doing was smoking and drinking. I couldn't bear life without him," she said.

She recalled visiting Phil's grave at Saint Fintan's Cemetery in Sutton one cold February day. "It was all frost on the ground. I looked around… then all of a sudden I saw a woman a long way away. I walked over very slowly. The lady was lying down cleaning a stone and her hands were purple with the cold. She never looked up.”

