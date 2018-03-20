Late WARRANT Singer JANI LANE's Daughter Releases Statement Regarding Former Manager Suing Estate - "He Is Owed Nothing And Hopefully Nothing Is What He Will Ultimately Receive"

Back in late 2017, former managers of late Warrant singer Jani Lane, who passed away in August 2011 at 47 years of age, announced they are suing his estate over the sale of his catalog, according to a report from TMZ.

The late Warrant frontman's managers - Just Having Fun Productions - filed the suit, claiming Jani's estate has yet to pay them some hefty commissions, says the report. According to the suit, the managers engineered a deal to sell a chunk of Jani's music to a publishing company. The deal was worth $3.75 million, and in the suit the managers say they're entitled to 15% of that amount... which is $562k. However, they say they offered the estate a discount... a mere 12.5%... but still haven't gotten paid.

Jani Lane's 26 year-old daughter Taylar Jayne Lane has addressed the situation via her mother Bobbie Brown's Facebook account here, issuing the following statement:

"The TMZ article published regarding the lawsuit filed against my father’s estate and its administrator by Obi Steinman is, about several aspects of the suit, erroneous in its description of the facts. However, Obi, the former 'manager' in question, was paid for any managerial work he did following my father’s death and had no authority to sell his music catalogs, let alone to receive a portion of the assets made from that sale. His claims of entitlement are based on a 'verbal contract' he made with my father for 15% of all money incoming from royalties; not only was there no contract in writing entitling him to such, but even this verbal contract made no concessions for income received based on the sale of assets, including the sale of catalogs, songs, and other intellectual properties.

Obi was offered a smaller settlement to spare myself and the other heirs the stress of having this all go to court, and he refused. Obi made himself filthy rich while my father was alive and now, since apparently it wasn’t enough for him, would like to take more money from my father’s estate and from his heirs: myself, my little sister, and his widow. Obi does not deserve an ounce of support or sympathy from the public, who don’t know the details of our situation, nor does he deserve another cent of my father’s money. He is owed nothing and hopefully nothing is what he will ultimately receive. All my sister and I want is for Obi to leave us alone."

