Late WARRANT Singer JANI LANE's Former Managers Suing Estate Over Catalog Sale

Former managers of late Warrant singer Jani Lane, who passed away in August 2011 at 47 years of age, are suing his estate over the sale of his catalog, according to a report from TMZ.

The late Warrant frontman's managers - Just Having Fun Productions - filed the suit, claiming Jani's estate has yet to pay them some hefty commissions, says the report. According to the suit, the managers engineered a deal to sell a chunk of Jani's music to a publishing company.

The deal was worth $3.75 million, and in the suit the managers say they're entitled to 15% of that amount... which is $562k. However, they say they offered the estate a discount... a mere 12.5%... but still haven't gotten paid.

