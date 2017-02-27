LE CHANT NOIR Signs With Brazil’s Heavy Metal Rock Label; Streaming “Forsaken Ghosts” Track From Upcoming Debut

Le Chant Noir have signed with Brazilian label, Heavy Metal Rock, who will release the band’s debut album, Ars Arcanvm Vodvm, in May. The second single from the album, “Forsaken Ghosts”, is now available for streaming below.

The experimental project is founded by drummer Malphas (Mysteriis), guitarist Mantus (Patria / Mysteriis) and vocalist Lord Kaiaphas (ex-Ancient, Thokkian Vortex), mixing the oddest influences of metal, progressive and classical, still allied to a retro ritualistic tone of sci-fi and horror.

“Forsaken Ghosts”:

“Wormslayer”: