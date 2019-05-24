LEADER OF DOWN Release "Cascade Into Chaos" Music Video

Leader Of Down have released a video for "Cascade Into Chaos", the title track of the band's debut album, out now via Cleopatra Records. Watch the clip below.

Buy the CD here, and the vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Paradise Turned Into Dust" (Lemmy vocals, additional bass Tim Atkinson)

"Cascade Into Chaos"

"People Say I’m Crazy"

"Serial Killjoy" (Bruce Foxton on additional bass with Tim Atkinson)

"Children Of Disease" (Whitfield Crane vocals, Lee Richards and Richards/ Crane backing vocals, Phil Campbell second guitar solo)

"Snakebite" (Fast Eddie Clarke all guitars and vocals)

"Punch And Geordie"

"Feel Good" (Cliff Evans first guitar solo)

"The Killing Rain" (the last song Würzel ever recorded)

"Laugh At The Devil" (Lemmy vocals and all guitars by Fast Eddie Clarke)

"Cascade Into Chaos" video:

"Paradise Turned Into Dust" featuring Lemmy video: