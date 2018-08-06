LEAH - New Album To Feature Guest Appearances By Members Of NIGHTWISH, DELAIN, ORPHANED LAND And BLIND GUARDIAN

The Celtic metal songstress Leah will release her new album The Quest on October 5th in Europe and North America through Inner Wound Recordings.

The album was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Evergrey) and musicians on the album include Troy Donockley (Nightwish), Timo Somers (Delain), Chen Balbus (Orphaned Land) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian).

The concept for The Quest is very simple: we're all on a journey, and sometimes we lose our way. There are adventures, wildernesses, treasures, monsters, looters, people out to send us down the wrong path. Through it all, we must grow in wisdom and experience, find our compass once again and find our way back to the true path in order to reach our full potential: our destiny.

The Quest tracklisting

"The Quest"

"Edge of Your Sword"

"Lion Arises"

"Heir"

"Ruins of Illusion"

"Labyrinth"

"Abyss"

"Oblivion (Between Two Worlds)"

"Ghost Upon a Throne"

"The Water Is Wide"

