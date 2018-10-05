LEAH Reveals “Lion Arises” Lyric Video; The Quest Album Out Now

Symphonic/Celtic vocalist Leah - described affectionately by her fans as "the metal Enya" - released her new full-length album, The Quest, today. The album features a stronger Celtic and Fantasy connection in comparison to her previous release, Kings & Queens, as well as prog rock elements and ethereal ambiance, combined with traditional symphonic metal elements.Order the album at this location .

In celebration of the album's release, Leah has revealed another new lyric video, this time for the track "Lion Arises".

Leah says about the track: "Lion Arises was a really fun song to write. As soon as I wrote and sang that chorus I knew immediately this song would work because it felt so good! Lyrically, my fans generally know I tend to write rather vaguely and in terms of moods, themes, and images. So, you won't find a crazy detailed story, but rather, words of images that came to me through the intuitive writing process. I prefer to allow the listener to decide what it's all about while constructing the mood and vibes for their story. The chorus contains the main picture of a character asleep, whilst being surrounded by evil, but is at complete peace because of the lion guarding her. The artwork by Jan Yrulnd captured this mental image of mine perfectly."

The album was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Evergrey) and musicians on the album include Troy Donockley (Nightwish), Timo Somers (Delain), Chen Balbus (Orphaned Land) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian).

The concept for The Quest is very simple: we're all on a journey, and sometimes we lose our way. There are adventures, wildernesses, treasures, monsters, looters, people out to send us down the wrong path. Through it all, we must grow in wisdom and experience, find our compass once again and find our way back to the true path in order to reach our full potential: our destiny.

The Quest tracklisting

"The Quest"

"Edge of Your Sword"

"Lion Arises"

"Heir"

"Ruins of Illusion"

"Labyrinth"

"Abyss"

"Oblivion (Between Two Worlds)"

"Ghost Upon a Throne"

"The Water Is Wide"

"Lion Arises" lyric video:

"Edge Of Your Sword" lyric video:

Visit Leah's official Facebook page here.