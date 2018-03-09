LEATHER Featuring CHASTAIN Singer LEATHER LEONE Release "Lost At Midnite" Lyric Video

Vocal legend Leather Leone (Chastain, CJSS) will release the new album from her solo band, Leather, on April 13th in the North America via Divebomb Records, and in Europe through High Roller Records. The album, Leather II, will be released in Japan on March 21st through Rubicon Music, and a vinyl edition will be released on June 29th via High Roller (limited to 500 copies, red or black vinyl).

A lyric video for the new song "Lost At Midnite" can be found below. Says Leather, "'Lost at Midnite' was one of the first written and one of our favorites. I leave these lyrics up for personal interpretation. But saying that, It was a life changing night for me!"

Leather II is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Juggernaut"

"The Outsider"

"Lost At Midnite"

"Black Smoke"

"The One"

"Annabelle"

"Hidden In The Dark"

"Sleep Deep"

"Let Me Kneel"

"American Woman"

"Give Me Reason"

"Lost At Midnite" lyric video: